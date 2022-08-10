Dailymail

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been spotted in Minnesota as they visited the state for a check up on the status of his thyroid cancer. The glamorous couple headed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for scheduled monitoring and testing to ensure the cancer had not returned. They also stepped out for dinner at a popular local restaurant before taking a stroll down the street with one of their security guards. A source told DailyMail.com: ‘They were in Minnesota for Jared to have a scheduled check up at the Mayo Clinic, not exactly a romantic date night by any stretch of the imagination. ‘Jared has to travel there periodically for monitoring and testing to ensure his thyroid cancer hasn’t returned. Ivanka obviously travelled with him to offer support as his wife.’ It came hours after it emerged the FBI had raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion as part of a probe into whether he took classified records from the White House to his home. The ex-president revealed the raid in a lengthy statement and said the Feds broke into a safe at his home as they hunted the documents. The agents are reported to have seized 15 boxes worth of classified information but have not commented on what they contained.

