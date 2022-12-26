DAILYMAIL.COM

A video reveals San Francisco’s downtown Christmas market to not be so festive

The video was posted onto social media channels by a concerned SF resident

It shows drug paraphernalia and people sleeping rough in close proximity

Promo videos tell a different story making the event out to be ‘family friendly’

A resident who lives in the area said she has felt forced out because of addicts

‘Winter Wanderland Holiday Village’ is close to the now closed Tenderloin center

San Francisco’s taxpayer-funded open air Christmas market, hoped to be a wholesome holiday outing for families, is in fact a dystopian hellhole besieged by the city’s famed drug addicts. At least that’s what concerned residents living near the market have revealed to DailyMail.com, with one property owner filming and posting to social media what she’s described to be a ‘horrible decline’ in the area. Her clip shows a homeless person under a blanket just a few yards away from the Winter Wanderland market in the sunken Hallidie Plaza, near City Hall. The camera then pans down to the market itself, where two people dressed as cuddly characters perform on a small stage. Our camerawoman then zooms off to the left, and films a man swigging from what appears to be a bottle of brown liquor. The ‘Winter Wanderland’ has been set up at Union Square in downtown San Francisco, just minutes from the now closed Tenderloin Linkage Center. It was set up to help addicts get clean, but DailyMail.com soon revealed widespread illegal drug use had been taking place.

Read More