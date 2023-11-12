EXCLUSIVE: Inside the ‘Red Zone’ at Israel-Lebanon Border on Edge of War

As you approach the Lebanese border, you can smell the fire: the burnt embers of avocado trees, scorched by a Hezbollah missile several days before. This is the “red zone,” exposed to anti-tank fire and mortars; the front line.

Breitbart News traveled to the border Sunday in the company of a local guide with special permission to access the communities and farmland that has been all but abandoned, ever since Israel evacuated its northernmost communities in mid-October.

For weeks, since the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched a massive attack against Israel on October 7, Hezbollah — the Iranian-backed terrorist militia — has threatened to open a second front that would make Israel’s invasion of Gaza more difficult.

Hezbollah is known to be deployed along the border, in violation of United Nations Security Council 1701, which was passed at the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and which requires the Lebanese border south of the Litani River to be demilitarized.

Several Israeli soldiers and a civilian have already been killed by anti-tank missiles fired periodically by Hezbollah in the past few weeks. Israel has responded by striking back at the sources of fire, but without broadening the targets, stopping short of full war.

