Footage exclusively obtained by The Post Millennial shows progressive candidate for King County Council Ubax Gardheere threatening school children while claiming she may have a bomb or a gun and then calling them “cowards” as they flee from her.

Ubax Gardheere boarded the Highline School District bus on Jan. 12, 2010 as it was about to begin its morning route to Chinook Middle School. Gardheere can be seen walking on to the school bus filled with children. She tells the bus driver not to drive because “it’s a matter of national security.” She tells him the “bus is not leaving.” The driver then calls the police.

When the driver asks her if something happened to one of the kids, she says “if something happens it’s going to happen to you.”

