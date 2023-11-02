Exclusive: Ex-CBP Chief Says Israel-Type Attack Could ‘Absolutely’ Happen in U.S.

Former Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Mark Morgan told Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) the terrorist attack that happened in Israel on October 7 could “absolutely” happen in the United States due to the unsecured southern border, according to the latest episode of her show viewed first by Breitbart News.

“The answer is absolutely, and this is what I keep saying,” Morgan said on Unmuted with Marsha. “You don’t have to be a border security expert to understand that we have a national security crisis happening in our southern border. It’s just common sense.”

