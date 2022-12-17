DAILYMAIL.COM

Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, was remanded in custody in the Bahamas’ only prison as he fights extradition to the US on wire and securities fraud charges

A prison official told DailyMail.com exclusively that he is likely to be placed on suicide watch

Nassau’s Fox Hill detention facility where SBF is being held is notorious for chronic overcrowding as well as rodent and maggot infestations

The prison official said the cells are ‘roughly 8ft by 10ft. Some have bathroom facilities, but many do not’

SBF had argued that he should be granted a $250,000 bail and house arrest because of his veganism, depression and dependence on medication

Fallen crypto guru Sam Bankman-Fried is likely to be placed on suicide watch when moved to a tiny cell in his hellhole jail in the Bahamas, a prison official has told DailyMail.com exclusively. The former CEO of collapsed currency exchange FTX – who takes medication for depression – remains under evaluation in the maximum security sickbay and is expected to be there until the end of next week. His next move inside notorious His Majesty’s Prison Fox Hill will be decided by the jail’s Classification Board and a medical assessment. ‘The board assesses an inmate’s risk and also their needs,’ the jail spokeswoman said. ‘It will decide when Bankman-Fried is clear to join the regular prison population and that would mean him being in an individual cell. ‘They are roughly 8ft by 10ft. Some have bathroom facilities, but many do not.’ She added: ‘It is very possible that he will be on suicide watch, which means round-the-clock observation with checks every 15 minutes. That decision is one for the Classification Board and the doctors here. General views of the Bahamas department of correctional services Fox Hill Nassau where Bankman-Fried is being detained. The prison official said the cells are ‘roughly 8ft by 10ft. Some have bathroom facilities, but many do not’ Bankman-Fried has filed an application for bail with the Supreme Court in Nassau, which is due to be heard on January 17. It follows an unsuccessful bid for bail at his first court appearance on Tuesday, when he was remanded in handcuffs to Fox Hill until February 8 despite claiming he shouldn’t be incarcerated because he is a depressed vegan.

