Breitbart

Colombian authorities shut down a decrepit monkey laboratory on January 30 funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) with U.S taxpayers’ dollars following revelations of animal abuse, neglect, and potential fraud. The rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recently published the results of an exhaustive 18-month investigation into the laboratory, known as Fundación Centro de Primates (FUCEP), and its administrators, husband and wife team Sócrates Herrera Valencia and Myriam Arévalo Ramírez. Herrera and Arévalo, according to PETA’s investigation, secured more than $17 million in NIH contracts across 58 grants since 2003 according to NIH’s public records — paid with U.S. taxpayer money. The FUCEP laboratory, PETA found, was poorly run, dirty, and very likely abusive to its animal subjects. NIH describes itself on its website as “the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world, investing more than $32 billion a year to enhance life, and reduce illness and disability.” The case highlights concerns in the United States that the nation’s public health apparatus is funding, but failing to exercise proper oversight over, bioresearch facilities around the world that may not operate responsibly, potentially abusing animals and putting the planet at risk of exposure to harmful pathogens.

Read More