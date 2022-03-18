The U.S. Air Force is mandating participants in its Wounded Warrior program events be vaccinated, according to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who demanded Friday the service drop that requirement.

“Unfortunately, per written correspondence with the Department of the Air Force, Air Force Personnel Center leadership required all attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination at previous Wounded Warrior event. This policy unnecessarily barred many of these brave heroes, their family members, and caregivers from participating in the very program created to support them,” the Texas congressman wrote in a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall.

Roy sent the letter to Kendall on Friday morning, requesting that he “immediately eliminate” any COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all future Air Force Wounded Warrior program events.

