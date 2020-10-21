Breitbart:

Federal agents moved him from his cell to protect him.

Bevan Cooney, the former business associate of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden who flipped on the Biden family, has been moved from his cell, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Breitbart News.

On Tuesday, several days after emails Cooney provided to Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer and journalist Matthew Tyrmand became public, federal agents moved him from his cell to protect him. Tyrmand, who is in contact with members of Cooney’s family, told Breitbart News that Cooney was moved from his cell in a federal prison in Oregon around 11:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Tyrmand said that Cooney spoke with family members multiple times on Tuesday, which he said is “much more than usual.”

“Bevan could sense that things had changed with the rise in visibility of his story,” Tyrmand said.

Cooney’s family stressed to Tyrmand they are “extremely concerned given the nervousness gleaned from Bevan’s reaction this morning and they would appreciate a sign from the powers that be that Bevan is in protective custody.” It is unclear where Cooney has been moved to, and in whose custody he currently is.

Here is Peter Schweizer’s announcement on twitter:

BREAKING. Hearing that Bevan Cooney who has shared his Biden related emails with us has been REMOvED from the federal facility in Oregon where he is being detained — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) October 20, 2020

The federal Bureau of Prisons, which falls under the Department of Justice, has not replied to multiple requests for comment on this front. Breitbart News had sent in a request earlier this week to interview Cooney in prison, but that request was denied, as all media interview requests with federal prisoners are currently being denied due to restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They [the Cooney family] believe that alerting the family is the moral thing to do if anyone in government knows anything regarding Bevan’s immediate situation,” Tyrmand told Breitbart News.

“They are hopeful he is fine and permanently out of the Oregon facility in which he had been detained for over a year. They know he has been highly motivated in bringing transparency to all of the things that he was exposing by sharing his emails directly with me and Peter [Schweizer].

Given that he was supposed to be released in the coming weeks, although that had been recently pushed back without explanation, his motivation lay purely in seeing justice delivered and warning America about what he had had a front row seat to witness.”

Read more at Breitbart