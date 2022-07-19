Former prosecutor in Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Abe Hamadeh, who is running as a Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General, told Breitbart News Saturday this weekend that he will “designate the cartels as terrorist organizations … on day one.”

Hamadeh, who is an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and deployed for 14 months in Saudi Arabia, where he negotiated military sales and managed the training for their county’s domestic security forces, told Breitbart News that he plans to work with the state legislature and the governor to declare the influx of border crossers coming into the country an “invasion” and “designate the cartels as terrorist organizations … on day one, January 3 of 2023, when we take office.”

He noted that the Biden administration would likely try to sue Arizona just like the administration has sued the Grand Canyon State over requiring IDs to vote in the federal election. However, he said this is where states’ Attorneys General, such as himself, when elected, need to push back.

