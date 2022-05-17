DAILYMAIL.COM

Amber Heard’s new spin doctor has two DUI arrests, left two jobs after sexual harassment claims against him and allegedly paid ‘provocatively’ dressed women to attend a tech company event, DailyMail.com can reveal. One woman even claimed he tried to pressure her into sex after she met him on exclusive dating app Raya. The Aquaman actress hired David Shane, 49, last month to help push a picture of Johnny Depp as an alcohol-bingeing abuser who victimized Heard – but the PR guru himself has a checkered past of HR investigations, alcohol-related crimes and sexual impropriety allegations. His alleged transgressions are so well-known in PR circles that he is nicknamed ‘Hurricane Shane’ and ‘the walking #MeToo case of the PR world,’ industry insiders claim. According to his former colleagues, who spoke to DailyMail.com anonymously for fear of reprisals from the ‘litigious’ Shane, he was investigated by HR departments at both Hewlett-Packard and Juniper, where he worked as vice president of communications from 2008 to 2010 and 2010 to 2012 respectively. The ex-colleagues said both cases involved claims of sexual harassment, and both were followed by Shane leaving the companies, although it is not clear whether his departure was because of the investigations, and Shane denied that any complaints had been filed against him.

