Since the beginning of Fiscal Year 23 on October 1, 2022, Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border apprehended nearly 13,000 Chinese migrants. The number represents a more than 1,000 percent increase in migrants from the communist regime when compared to the previous year’s totals.

Nearly 13,000 migrants from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have been apprehended along the U.S. Southwest border with Mexico this fiscal year, according to a CBP source not authorized to speak to the media. Approximately 84 percent of the migrants from the PRC are single adults. After processing by the Border Patrol, most are released to pursue asylum claims in the United States.

The source says the agency is baffled by the increase as intelligence debriefings yield little information about the migrants and their purpose for entering. The language barrier is proving to be a challenge according to the source.

“Having to use third-party translation services, Border Patrol agents and intelligence officers who are already struggling to cope with thousands of migrant apprehensions daily, are getting limited intelligence information from the migrants,” the source told Breitbart Texas.

Breitbart Texas also spoke with Dr. Kenneth Allard, a retired Army Colonel and former Dean of Students at the National War College. As an author of several works including Warheads: Cable News and the Fog of War, a former intelligence officer, and special assistant to the Army Chief of Staff, Allard is also concerned with the lack of intelligence regarding the spike in migrant apprehension of citizens from the People’s Republic of China.

