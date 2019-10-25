FOX NEWS:

Legend has it that King Arthur was the only person able to pull Excalibur from a stone. But a newly discovered blade found stuck in a rock in a Bosnian river is being described as a “real-life Excalibur.”

The 700-year-old sword, discovered in the Vrbas River, was found 36 feet underwater, stuck in a rock while archaeologists were excavating a nearby castle, The Sun reports. The Vrbas is a 150-mile long river in the heart of Bosnia, right near the city of Banja Luka.

Archaeologist and curator at the Museum of the Republika Srpska, Ivana Pandzic, said the sword was stuck in “a solid rock, so special care was needed when pulling it out” in comments obtained by The Sun.

Igor Radojicic, the mayor of nearby Banja Luja, the second-largest city in Bosnia, tweeted about the remarkable find.

“Our sword in stone … taken out of Vrbas after who knows how many centuries,” Radojicic wrote in a translated tweet.