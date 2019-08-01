THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – PAUL BEDARD

Conservative radio host Michael Savage finally sees an opening in reversing a 10-year ban on him in the United Kingdom — new Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Savage, noting that Johnson opposed the 2009 ban, is petitioning the new prime minister for help.

“The ban has stood in place for a decade. Now is the time to lift the ban and take a stand for the rights of free speech that have come under assault in the land of the Magna Carta,” Savage’s lawyer Daniel Horowitz wrote in a letter shared with Secrets. Savage was lumped win with 21 others banned from the U.K. on May 5, 2009, under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The author of Banned in Britain and National Radio Hall of Famer was accused of fostering hatred.