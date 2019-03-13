NEW YORK POST:

The longtime coach of Yale University’s women’s soccer team allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to green-light two applicants for athletic scholarships to the Ivy — one of whom never even played the sport, according to bombshell federal court documents.

Rudy Meredith, coach of the team from 1995 through November 2018, was identified Tuesday as one of over 40 people — including TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — reportedly charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal also reaching Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA and other schools.

William Rick Singer, owner of the California-based Edge College & Career Network prep business, pointed the father of one Yale hopeful to Meredith in November 2017, telling Meredith that the dad wanted to make a “donation” to “one of those top schools” for his daughter’s application, court filings charged.

The next day, Singer sent the applicant’s resume, personal statement and art portfolio to Meredith, who doctored the application to say that the teen was co-captain of a prominent California soccer team — even though she’d never set foot on the pitch competitively, the documents charge.