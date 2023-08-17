Ex-wife arrested in killing of Florida Microsoft executive gunned down in front of daughter

The ex-wife of a Florida Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter last year has been arrested in Washington state and charged in connection with the killing — and prosecutors said they plan to seek the death penalty in the case. Long a suspect in father-of-four Jared Bridegan’s brutal Jacksonville Beach slaying, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez was collared after a grand jury handed down a first-degree murder indictment Thursday morning.

“Shanna Gardner’s indictment acknowledges her central and key role in the cold, calculated and premeditated murder of Jared Bridegan,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said at a press conference after her arrest. Apprehended at her home, Gardner-Fernandez will be extradited to Duval County and also face conspiracy, solicitation and child abuse charges.

