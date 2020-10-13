Former White House physician Ronny Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that he was “convinced” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, does not have the cognitive ability to be commander-in-chief.

“I’m pretty familiar with what it takes both physically and cognitively to do that job and what the demands of that job are,” Jackson, 53, who is currently running for Congress as a Republican, said on a call organized by the Trump campaign.

“As a citizen, not as a candidate running for Congress, but as a citizen of this country, I’ve watched Joe Biden on the campaign trail and I am concerned and convinced that he does not have the mental capacity, the cognitive ability, to serve as our commander-in-chief and our head of state,” he went on.

