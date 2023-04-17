Stefan Passantino, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who represented former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson during her appearance before the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, is now suing the committee for “destroying” his reputation and career.

Passantino filed a $67 million Federal Tort Claims Act Complaint against the congressional panel, claiming the group “manufactured and promoted a false narrative” about him, “maliciously interfered in the attorney-client relationship,” and disregarded his civil rights “to further a political agenda” against former President Donald Trump.

“Liz Cheney and her collaborators on the January 6th Committee decided to peddle a false tale about Mr. Passantino and his relationship with his client without any regard for the truth or whether they were destroying the reputation of a good man; a reputation built over decades,” Passantino’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, said in a statement.

According to the complaint, the committee allegedly engaged in backchannel communications with Hutchinson without Passantino’s consent, which not only breached the attorney-client relationship, but served to generate a “false narrative” that was then peddled to news organizations by a lawmaker or congressional staffer acting “outside of the scope of their legislative function.”

READ MORE