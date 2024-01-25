Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced for contempt of Congress in Capitol riot probe

Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro was sentenced Thursday to four months behind bars for flouting a subpoena from the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.Navarro, 74, had argued that he couldn’t comply with the subpoena for his testimony and relevant documents because of executive privilege, but a DC jury convicted him in September of two counts of contempt of Congress.“I haven’t heard a word of contrition from Dr. Navarro since this case began,” US District Judge Amit Mehta said before imposing the penalty, including a $9,500 fine.The former presidential trade adviser made a plea for mercy, but Mehta still exceeded the mandatory minimum of two months of incarceration.Navarro insisted to journalists as he arrived that he was the subject of “a very important landmark constitutional case that is going to resolve important issues about the Constitution’s separation of powers as well as the integrity and efficiency of presidential decision-making.”

