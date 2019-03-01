DAILY MAIL:

A 33-year-old, who was born as a woman before transitioning into a man, has revealed that they think they belong to any gender, and is an alien.

Jareth Nebula, from Edmonds, Washington, transitioned from female to male and changed their name at the age of 29.

The barber’s shop receptionist, who also works as a model, has even gone as far as having their nipples removed in order to ‘feel less human’.

According to the Mirror, Jareth, who identifies as agender – which translates to ‘without gender’ – and prefers to be referred to with the pronoun they, named himself after the character played by David Bowie in the 1986 musical fantasy Labyrinth.