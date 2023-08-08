Ex-SF Mayor Willie Brown blasts SF attacks on Cruise, Waymo, is on Cruise payroll  

SF Gate

Former San Francisco mayor and longtime pundit Willie Brown has very strong feelings in support of the upcoming, twice-postponed vote in the California Public Utilities Commission to expand Waymo and Cruise’s reach in San Francisco. “As our city’s transit system faces steep challenges, it is deeply disappointing to see SFMTA direct considerable time and resources to hamstring an industry with a strong safety record rather than focus on improving the services they’re in charge of,” Brown said in a statement, which was first shared by Politico writer Lara Korte Monday afternoon. There’s just one catch: Brown is also on Cruise’s payroll. A spokesperson for Cruise confirmed to SFGATE Monday that the former San Francisco mayor has been a paid adviser for the company since 2020.

