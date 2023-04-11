A former San Francisco fire commissioner who was violently attacked by a crowbar-wielding transient released footage of the brutal bashing Monday while calling on the city to protect “its law-abiding citizens.”
Ex-commissioner Don Carmignani was assaulted by the homeless man on April 5 after he asked him and his two pals to move their encampment away from his mother’s home in the city’s affluent Marina District.
The man, identified by cops as 24-year-old Garret Allen Doty, allegedly struck Carmignani’s head with the metal crowbar again and again — seriously injuring him, police said.
Video of the beating shows the suspect believed to be Doty chasing after Carmignani, 53, with a long metal pipe.
He repeatedly swings the pipe at Carmignani, who tries to block the blows with his arms and run off, according to the footage provided to KRON 4 by Carmignani.
“Sadly, I am not the first person to be victimized by these individuals, who are known criminals with a well-documented history of drug use, harassment of residents, and vandalism in the Marina,” Carmignani said in a statement to the local station.