A former San Francisco fire commissioner who was violently attacked by a crowbar-wielding transient released footage of the brutal bashing Monday while calling on the city to protect “its law-abiding citizens.”

A brutal attack on a former fire department commissioner is putting in question, again, the safety on San Francisco's streets. Cell phone video shows the man San Francisco police say brutally assaulted Don Carmignani, with some type of metal object. https://t.co/sSRGNaT8MS pic.twitter.com/Q5TgDMQ5gz — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 8, 2023

Ex-commissioner Don Carmignani was assaulted by the homeless man on April 5 after he asked him and his two pals to move their encampment away from his mother’s home in the city’s affluent Marina District.

The man, identified by cops as 24-year-old Garret Allen Doty, allegedly struck Carmignani’s head with the metal crowbar again and again — seriously injuring him, police said.

Video of the beating shows the suspect believed to be Doty chasing after Carmignani, 53, with a long metal pipe.

He repeatedly swings the pipe at Carmignani, who tries to block the blows with his arms and run off, according to the footage provided to KRON 4 by Carmignani.

“Sadly, I am not the first person to be victimized by these individuals, who are known criminals with a well-documented history of drug use, harassment of residents, and vandalism in the Marina,” Carmignani said in a statement to the local station.

READ MORE