Ex-Senate staffer in alleged sex tape snafu may have exposed himself to legal trouble: expert

The former Senate staffer who allegedly was caught filming his sex escapade in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room may have also exposed himself to legal peril, an expert said.

Attorney and professor at George Washington University Law Jonathan Turley, in a blog post, assessed what possible charges the 24-year-old former legislative aide for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) could face over the X-rated conduct.

“Staffers have access into such rooms, but the question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass. It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites,” Turley wrote on his website.

Footage of the tryst — taking place on a table where Senators ask questions in the hearing room — was published by the Daily Caller Friday.

Capitol Police have since confirmed that they are aware of the situation.

