NEW YORK POST:

A former top Mexican law enforcement official has been busted for allegedly taking millions in bribes stuffed inside suitcases from Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s notorious Sinaloa cartel — and is set to face justice in New York.

Federal agents collared Genaro Garcia Luna, 51, in Dallas on Monday and are in the process of having him transferred to federal court in Brooklyn to face three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and one count of making false statements.

From 2001 to 2005, Garcia Luna led Mexico’s Federal Investigation Agency. In 2006, he was named the secretary of public security — which put him in charge of the country’s sprawling federal police force, a position he held until 2012.

During that time, the feds allege, Garcia Luna was on the take with the Sinaloa Cartel, which slipped briefcases full of cash to the crooked bureaucrat to buy safe passage for drug shipments, classified information about government investigations into the cartel and intel on rival drug lords.