NEW YORK POST:

Newly sprung Rikers jailbirds are trying to liquor up on the city’s dime.

The ex-inmates have been flooding area booze shops, ever since the recent launch of a soft-on-crime city initiative that provides them with two $25 gift cards, merchants said Saturday.

JR, an employee at Paretti’s Liquor Store near the Q100 bus stop along the bus route from Rikers to Queens Plaza said her store was refusing to sell to the cardholders.

“We’ve had more people coming in with the visa things. No, we don’t take that, no gift cards, none of that. People come in here always trying to find a way to pay without really paying,” the employee told The Post.

The story was the same at City Sliquors, also along the Rikers bus route, where ex-inmates “didn’t seem to understand why” their payment wasn’t accepted, the owner of the spot said.