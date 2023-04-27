Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg is suing Carlson and the Fox Network over sexual behavior in the workplace, despite never having met Carlson in person.

The Spectator reports that lawyers for Grossberg have confirmed that she never actually met Carlson. “Like many on the [Tucker Carlson Tonight] staff, Abby never met Tucker Carlson in person because he taped the show from his personal studios in Maine and Florida, and he did not visit Fox’s NY HQ during her time there,” said one of Grossberg’s attorneys Kimberly A. Catala.

Grossberg was the head of booking from July 2022 until she was recently placed on leave in March. She “alleges that Carlson encouraged a hostile and sexist workplace environment among his employees. Grossberg says she was subjected to bullying, antisemitic comments and sexism by staff while working out of Fox’s Manhattan office,” Spectator reports.

Despite never having met Carlson, Grossberg told rival network MSNBC that “Tucker and his executive producer Justin Wells, who was also fired, really were responsible for breaking me and making my life a living hell.”

“Since Tucker did not come to the Fox office, he relied on Justin Wells, his executive producer, and others like Alexander McCaskill, senior producer, who were present in the office every day to be his eyes, ears and mouthpiece, and to convey his ‘tone,’ as they threateningly reminded Ms. Grossberg,” Catala said.

