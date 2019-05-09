NEW YORK POST:

The Philadelphia monster on trial in the slaying of a former Playboy model admitted that he left her so battered that even he could not look at her slaughtered body, according to testimony.

“I covered her with a blanket because I didn’t want to see her like that. I knew she was hurt really bad,” Jonathan Wesley Harris allegedly said in a confession heard Wednesday in Montgomery County court.

Harris, 31, has pleaded not guilty to the August 2018 murder of Christina Carlin-Kraft — despite describing to cops in gruesome detail how he killed the 36-year-old inside her Philadelphia apartment.

Carlin-Kraft’s final moments of torture were heard by jurors Wednesday as a detective read Harris admit to strangling the woman in a fight over cocaine, The Mercury reported.

Harris told authorities he met the model in downtown Philadelphia early Aug. 22 then went back to her home. He claimed they had consensual sex — but a violent struggle broke out when she refused to pay for an ounce of cocaine.

“I slapped her in the face and she fell to the floor,” Harris told detectives.

In statements to authorities, Harris claimed carried the model to her bed and at one point bound her hands so she couldn’t strike him.