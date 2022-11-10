Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner has entered a guilty plea deal for her role in the killing of California psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard but maintains her innocence, according to Clark County, Nevada, records and local reports.

Turner, 28, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jon Logan Kennison, were arrested in 2019 after authorities found Burchard’s body stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned car on State Route 147 near Lake Mead outside Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 7, 2019.

Police say Burchard, 71, traveled from California to Las Vegas, where Turner was located at the time, to end their two-year relationship in which he apparently gave her an allowance to fund her lifestyle totaling an estimated $300,000, FOX 13 Las Vegas reported.

She and Kennison are accused of beating Burchard with a baseball bat and hiding his body in the trunk of Turner’s Mercedes.

