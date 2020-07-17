New York Post:

A former employee has been arrested in the grisly murder of tech CEO Fahim Saleh, sources told The Post Friday.

Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is in custody and expected to be charged with the murder of Saleh — who was found decapitated and dismembered inside his Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, the sources said.

Haspil worked as Saleh’s chief of staff at his venture capital firm Adventure Capital — but acted as his personal assistant.

The motive behind Saleh’s slaying allegedly involves stolen cash, sources said. The entrepreneur, 33, learned that Haspil allegedly swiped $100,000 from him — but instead of ratting him out to authorities, he brokered a repayment plan with the younger man.

But at some point, Haspil allegedly reneged on the deal.

