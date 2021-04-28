Ex-Obama White House aide arrested, accused of stealing from charter schools

The Hill:

A former Obama White House aide was arrested Tuesday and is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a charter school network he founded.

Seth Andrew, 42, who served as a senior adviser in the Obama administration, was charged with one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering and one count of making a false statement to a bank, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced.

Andrew, who was arrested in New York, served as a senior adviser in the White House Office of Educational Technology during the Obama administration. The complaint against him was unsealed Tuesday and he is slated to appear before a magistrate judge on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors allege Andrew stole $218,005 from the charter school network Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2019 — two years after severing ties with the institution — and then used the funds to qualify for a more favorable mortgage interest rate. He allegedly withdrew funds from the school network’s escrow accounts, which he initially set up.

A spokesperson for Democracy Prep told The Hill that the network is not entirely sure how Andrew was allegedly able to access the accounts in question.

