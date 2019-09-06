DAILY CALLER:

Retried New York Police Department (NYPD) Lieutenant Darrin Porcher blamed the “regressive policies” of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after video surfaced Thursday of a bystander throwing an open container of milk at a New York Police officer.

“We look what happened in the summertime, result of regressive policies from city hall, quote, unquote, Mayor de Blasio,” Porcher said Friday during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

The suspect remains at large, but Porcher advocated for a public shaming of the man once he is brought to justice.