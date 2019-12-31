NY POST

Millionaire fugitive Carlos Ghosn escaped from house arrest in Japan this week with the help of a paramilitary group from Lebanon posing as a Gregorian orchestra, it emerged on Tuesday. While awaiting trial for financial crimes in Japan, the 65-year-old former Nissan CEO was loaded into an empty musical instrument case after receiving a visit at his home in Tokyo from a musical band whose members turned out to be mercenaries, Lebanese TV news channel MTV said Tuesday. “Japanese authorities did not know at the time that Carlos Ghosn had hidden in one of the boxes intended for the transfer of musical instruments, and then left the country through a local airport,” according to a translation of the fascinating news report.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST