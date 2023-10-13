Ex-NFLer Sergio Brown fought with cops on a plane trying to extradite him over murder charge

Former NFL player Sergio Brown, who was arrested for first-degree murder in connection to his mother’s death, fought with Mexican officers on a plane Sunday in Mexico City while they tried to extradite him back to the United States, according to a video shown on CBS8 in San Diego.

Michelle Williams, a resident of Lakeside Calif., shot the video while the Aeromexico plane was on the tarmac.

Williams and her family were on their way back when Brown started talking out loud and fighting with two officers at his seat on a plane headed for Tijuana.

“They’re kidnapping me again … I’m from Chicago,” Brown said before pushing one of the officers. “I should not be going to Tijuana.

“Let me go. This is kidnapping.”

Brown was not handcuffed, according to Williams, and it took the officers approximately 90 minutes to get him off the plane.

A doctor tried to help calm Brown down and offered the former safety a glass of water.

