Former fitness model Loni Willison continues to live a less-than-glamorous life on the streets of West Hollywood. The unhoused 40-year-old was spotted digging through dumpsters on June 14 in new photos obtained by The Post. The pictures seem to confirm the dire straits of the blond, who was spotted smoking from a crack pipe in an alleyway a week prior. In early May, Willison told X17 Online that her life went wrong when she divorced “Baywatch” actor Jeremy Jackson in 2014. Willison previously alleged that Jackson attempted to strangle her in a drunken fight during their marriage.

