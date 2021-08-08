Newsweek

Ex-Gambino crime family underboss Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano on Saturday slammed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “disgusting” alleged sexual misconduct and urged Italian Americans in the state to “get rid” of the embattled politician. Gravano, a former New York mobster-turned-podcast host, responded to state Attorney General Letitia James’ Tuesday release of a 165-page report which outlined 11 women’s sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. Gravano told Newsweek by phone Saturday that New Yorkers of all political affiliation should also be infuriated by Cuomo’s attempted cover-up of of tens of thousands of COVID-19 nursing home deaths last year. Gravano said Cuomo “killed more people than the mafia did in this country” with his controversial order to send thousands of recovering COVID-19 patients into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic. “This guy is literally the worst of the worst,” Gravano said of Cuomo in a YouTube video released Friday, which highlighted allegations of both government corruption and sexual misconduct against the New York governor. “He used public funds to write a book so he could make $5 million. He put people who have the coronavirus in old-age homes, 13-or-15,000 senior citizens died. This is more than the mafia killed in the entire time they were in this country,” Gravano added. The Brooklyn-born ex-gangster said he’s bothered that the governor and his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, are of Italian-American heritage. He condemned Chris Cuomo for notoriously comparing the term “Fredo” from The Godfather to use of the “n-word” toward Black people. Gravano argued that both Cuomo brothers have tarnished the legacy of their late father, former New York Governor Mario Cuomo, who died in 2015. “I’m a New Yorker, I don’t know how people look at 12-to-15,000 people dead… he can blame Trump or whoever he wants, but I know if you gave me an order to put those people in the nursing home with all those old people, if you put a gun to my head I wouldn’t do it. Don’t blame somebody else, you were in power,” Gravano told Newsweek Saturday.

