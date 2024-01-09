Ex-Mayo Clinic doc accused of fatally poisoning pharmacist wife after failed open marriage

A former doctor at the famed Mayo Clinic who allegedly killed his wife by poisoning her drink after their open relationship failed has been indicted by a Minnesota grand jury on an upgraded charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

Dr. Connor Bowman, 30, was charged in October with second-degree murder for allegedly killing his wife, Betty Bowman, 32, a pharmacist who also worked at the world-renowned hospital, amid marital difficulties.

Friends told police that the couple was in an open relationship but that Bowman developed an emotional connection to another woman – leading his wife to threaten divorce, the Post Bulletin reported.

The poison specialist was accused of trying to have her body quickly cremated and planning to cash in a $500,000 life insurance policy after she went to the Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital with stomach distress on Aug. 16 and died four days later.

On Thursday, Olmstead County Attorney Mark Ostrem announced that a grand jury indicted Bowman on one count of first-degree premeditated murder with intent and an additional count of second-degree murder with intent.

READ MORE