Ex-law prof claims Harvard president Claudine Gay made a career out of attacking black scholars

A former law school professor and Harvard grad has argued people shouldn’t use the race card to defend the Ivy League school’s embattled president, Claudine Gay, because he claims she’s made a career out of “disrupting” black male scholars.Winkfield Twyman Jr., an ex-professor at the California Western School of Law in San Diego, ripped Gay in a Newsweek op-ed published Wednesday — insisting the recent attacks on her credibility are “well deserved” and not, as some have argued, “racial in nature.”

Twyman pointed specifically to the intense backlash Gay has faced in recent weeks after she failed to condemn calls for the genocide of Jews during a congressional hearing and amid claims she has plagiarized the work of fellow professors at points in her career.“And yet, many are coming to her defense. Having finally got their wish of a Black president of Harvard, Harvard seems unwilling to let her go,” he said, adding that the “racial wagons” have been circled around Gay ever since.“This is not only misguided, but deeply ironic. Did you know that Claudine Gay during her Harvard career has repeatedly targeted and disrupted the careers of prominent black male professors?”

