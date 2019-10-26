NY POST

The former deputy to ex-White House official John Bolton is seeking a federal judge to rule if he should testify in the impeachment investigation into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, according to a report. Charles M. Kupperman, who served as deputy national security adviser to the Trump administration, filed a lawsuit Friday asking the court to determine whether he can serve as a witness, the New York Times reported. Kupperman claims White House lawyers told him not to appear for his scheduled testimony on Monday, and he’s uncertain whether to follow the president’s orders or the subpoena from House Democrats seeking his appearance.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST