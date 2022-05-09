NY Post

An Alabama murder suspect was captured and the jail boss who helped him escape fatally shot herself on Monday after a 10-day manhunt that ended with a car chase in Indiana, officials said. Prison honcho Vicky White suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and inmate Casey Cole White was in custody after the pair was tracked down to a hotel on a citizen tip law enforcement received late Sunday night, authorities told reporters Monday evening. Evansville Sheriff Dave Wedding said the suspects fled in a black Cadillac when they were discovered, resulting in a chase. During the high-speed pursuit, US Marshal Services collided with the truck, causing the vehicle to crash. “When this occurred, the female driver of the vehicle shot herself and the passenger was injured,” Wedding said at the press conference. “Her injuries are very serious. I don’t know the true extent. “It’s hard to believe they’ve been here that many days but we’re glad we stumbled on them today.” Vicky was unable to survive her injuries. She was transported to a hospital where she later died. Wedding said that Vicky was driving the vehicle.

