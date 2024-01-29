Ex-IRS contractor who leaked Donald Trump’s tax records sentenced to prison

A former U.S. Internal Revenue Service contractor was sentenced on Monday to five years in prison for leaking the tax records of former President Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations, with a judge calling his actions a threat to democracy.

Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty in October to a charge of disclosing income tax return information without authorization.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who handed down the sentence in federal court in Washington, linked Littlejohn’s actions to broader attacks on elected officials in the United States.

“What you did in targeting the sitting president of the United States was an attack on our constitutional democracy,” Reyes said during the sentencing hearing. “It cannot be open season on our elected officials.”

Federal prosecutors had sought a five-year sentence, the maximum allowed under U.S. law, arguing that Littlejohn was motivated by a political agenda and compromised the security of sensitive personal information. Littlejohn, according to prosecutors, sought a position at a consulting firm that works with the IRS in 2017 in hopes of accessing and disclosing records on Trump, who was president at the time.

