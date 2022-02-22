NEW YORK POST:

The grand jury considering evidence in the Hunter Biden tax probe heard nearly five hours of secret testimony from an ex-girlfriend who’s furious she got dumped after urging him to get off drugs, The Post has learned.

Zoe Kestan, 28, appeared before the panel in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday, a source familiar with her testimony said.

Her turn on the witness stand came immediately after an appearance by the former stripper with whom Biden, 52, has an out-of-wedlock child, the source said.

Kestan — a lingerie and textile designer who uses the online handle “weed slut 420” — was asked about Biden’s whereabouts and spending habits during 2018, when they were seen attending art-show openings and parties on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the source said.

