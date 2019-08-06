MEDIUM:

January 2019

Connor and I met in our Social Psychology class at Sinclair College. We bonded over the laughable conspiracy theories that our professor tried to preach as we walked to similar parking spots in the college parking garage. We also were very open about our mental illnesses from the very beginning. He told me that he had bipolar disorder and possibly OCD; that didn’t scare me, some of the sweetest people I know have those conditions. I told him that I have depression, generalized anxiety, and ADD. We bonded over depression humor, something that only people who have been in the throes of it really ever understand and find humorous. Joking about personal mental illnesses is one of the biggest coping tools in the mental health toolbelt.

So, when he started joking about his dark thoughts, I understood. Dark thoughts for someone with a mental illness are just a symptom that we have to learn how to manage. Joking about wanting to hurt people was just heard as, “I have uncomfortable thoughts that are inappropriate to express, but I need to joke about them otherwise they’re too scary and real.” People who do not have a mental illness do not understand this sense of humor. They take it too far. But I didn’t, so he trusted me.

He trusted me with so much of his darkness that I forgot most of it. Another thing between mentally ill friends: the capacity to forget things can be a blessing if the person is telling you something in confidence. Forgetfulness equals trust. So, when people try to get mad about my gaps in memory, then they don’t understand why Connor would have trusted me with his secrets in the first place.

March 2019

Connor and I kept our relationship on the down-low due to the polyamorous nature of it. I was engaged to another man while dating Connor, and all parties involved knew about the situation. Everything was consensual, even if it was a bit of an adjustment. Connor didn’t know that when I first asked him out for coffee, though. He didn’t drink coffee, so we went out for drinks that night instead.

We went to Bar Louie at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek, OH. To our surprise, there was a red light/green light party going on. (For those not hip to the youngins culture, it’s a party where people where glow bracelets: red for stop, yellow for it’s complicated, and green for single and ready to mingle.) He initiated me to my first gin and tonic, and having anxiety, I sucked that puppy down fast. Throughout the night, he mingled with strangers, charming them with his big smile, baby blues, and intellect. I had more fun than I had in a while being with someone so outgoing and electric. We ended up getting into a political debate with a Republican. Connor really knew his stuff and he was impressed when I knew mine. Looking back on that debate was one of my favorite memories.