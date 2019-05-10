NEW YORK POST:

The Los Angeles mansion where authorities uncovered more than a thousand guns after getting an anonymous tip belongs to oil heir Gordon Getty’s ex-mistress, according to a report Thursday.

It’s still unclear what, if any, connection Cynthia Beck has to Wednesday’s 12-hour raid, which resulted in the seizure of a trove of firearms, including rifles, shotguns, assault weapons and pistols.

The local real estate mogul’s secret relationship with the fourth son of oil scion J. Paul Getty grabbed headlines in the late 1990s, when it was revealed that the pair had three young daughters together. Getty was a married father of four at the time.

In more recent years, Beck has acquired multiple properties in Los Angeles and San Francisco, so it’s unclear if she lived at the sprawling Bel Air home, the Los Angeles Times reported.