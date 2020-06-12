New York Post:

A former fed who trained the police in Buffalo believes the elderly protester who was hospitalized after a cop pushed him to the ground “got away lightly” and “took a dive,” according to a report.

The retired FBI agent, Gary DiLaura, told The Sun he thinks there’s no chance Buffalo officers will be convicted of assault over the now-viral video showing the longtime peace activist Martin Gugino fall and left bleeding on the ground.

“I can’t believe that they didn’t deck him. If that would have been a 40-year-old guy going up there, I guarantee you they’d have been all over him,” DiLaura said.

“He absolutely got away lightly. He got a light push and in my humble opinion, he took a dive and the dive backfired because he hit his head. Maybe it’ll knock a little bit of sense into him,” added the former fed, who trained Buffalo police on firearms and defensive tactics, according to the report.

“These cops were acting how they have been trained to act. There’s no way they are going to be convicted of assault.”

BACKGROUND STORIES

Entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team resigns in solidarity with cops who pushed old man (includes VIDEO OF THE INCIDENT)

2 BUFFALO POLICE RAILROADED FOR DEFENDING THEMSELVES AGAINST ASSAULT BY OLD LEFTIST AGITATOR

More at The New York Post