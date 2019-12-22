The Washington Times

Mark Tolson, a former FBI analyst, was sentenced Friday in connection with criminally accessing the email account of conservative lobbyist and conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman. Tolson, 60, was sentenced to spend seven days behind bars and pay a $500 fine during a hearing held in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. He pleaded guilty in September to a single misdemeanor charge of computer fraud and abuse and had faced a maximum sentence of one-year imprisonment. Addressing U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, Tolson said he accessed Mr. Burkman’s email account without permission in an attempt to stop the lobbyist from smearing Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who led the special counsel’s investigation into the 2016 U.S. presidential election, multiple outlets at the sentencing hearing reported.

