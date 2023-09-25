Ex-congresswoman shares bloody pic of Border Patrol agent after alleged migrant attack

A former Republican congresswoman from Texas has posted a shocking photograph of a bloodied Border Patrol agent – claiming he was attacked by a migrant along the US-Mexico border.

Mayra Flores, 37, the wife of a Border Patrol agent, shared the gory image of the fed in her social media accounts Sunday, and described what she claimed led to his injuries.“This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don’t want to be apprehended,” she wrote, adding that agents encountered the alleged attacker near McAllen, Texas.“The suspect was labeled a rat by the cartels and fought against the agent until backup arrived,” Flores wrote. “Please pray for our men and women in uniform.”

