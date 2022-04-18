NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

An ex-con sprung from prison a month ago attacked five people with a knife, a bottle and his fists during a meth-fueled rampage through Manhattan Monday morning. The attacker, identified by cop sources as Lavon Davis, 32, stabbed one stranger in the back, bashed a man and woman with a bottle and punched out two men, including a 65-year-old who suffered a serious head injury, police said. Davis, who has facial tattoos covering the right side of his forehead, didn’t say a word to his victims, cops said. He had crystal methamphetamine on him when he was arrested after his last victim, a 22-year-old doing work for NYCHA, pointed him out to a nearby cop, police said. The spree played out between 8:04 a.m. and 8:32 a.m. in four separate attacks on the Upper East Side and in East Harlem. The most seriously injured victim appears to be Evans Bouchand, 65, who was knocked out at E. 96th St. and Second Ave. and hit his head on the ground. Medics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was treated for serious head injuries. “I really don’t know what happened. I have quite a few stitches in my head, and my (left) eye is closed. I’ve never seen him before,” Bouchand said.

