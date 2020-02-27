NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A homeless ex-con accused of a four-month subway crime spree, vandalizing MetroCard machines inside the same Queens station a staggering 151 times, was released without bail after he was finally nabbed, the Daily News has learned. Jerome Hill was finally busted Feb. 18 but under the controversial criminal justice reforms that went into affect at the start of this year, he was in no danger of having to put up bail to walk free. He was granted supervised release by Queens Criminal Court judge Eugene Guarino when he was arraigned the day after his arrest. Hill, 41, has more than 60 prior arrests, including one for forcible touching that took place in a Manhattan subway station in 2011 and ended with a conviction and a spot on the sex offender registry. He is the kind of career criminal many cops and prosecutors believe judges should still have the ability to hold on bail to minimize the number of victims, or in this case, property crimes.

