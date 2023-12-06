Ex-college swimmer Riley Gaines slams Dem congresswoman who called her a bigot for opposing trans athletes in women’s sports at congressional hearing

Ex-college swimmer Riley Gaines slammed ‘squad’ Dem a ‘misogynist’ after she accused her of engaging in ‘transphobic bigotry’ during a heated exchange at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Gaines, ex-Oberlin lacrosse coach Kim Russell and the Heritage Foundation’s Sarah Parshall Perry attended a hearing at the House Subcommittee for Healthcare and Financial Services regarding the impact of trans women’s inclusion in women’s sports.

It comes as the Biden Administration’s Education Department is pushing to change Title IX to support the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports.

During the hearing Democrat congresswoman Summer Lee told the committee that their presence meant ‘we’re likely to be forced to listen to trans-phobic bigotry.’

Former Kentucky swimmer Gaines hit back ‘if my testimony makes me transphobic…your opening monologue makes you a misogynist.’

