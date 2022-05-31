Ex-Clinton campaign lawyer Sussmann not guilty in Trump-Russia trial  

NY Post

A federal jury on Tuesday declared former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann not guilty of lying to the FBI — finding special counsel John Durham did not prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt. The verdict reached by jurors drawn from the nation’s heavily Democratic Party-leaning capital came midway through the second day of deliberations following a two-week trial on a single count of making false statements to a federal agent. Durham left the courthouse without commenting but issued a prepared statement a short time later. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service,” he said.

